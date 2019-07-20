Cardinals' Max Garcia: Placed on PUP-P list
Garcia (knee) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Garcia suffered a torn ACL in the 2018 season, so this designation shouldn't come as much of a surprise. It's unclear how much progress the veteran guard has made in his rehab, but it's possible he could return at some point during training camp.
