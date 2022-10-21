site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Max Garcia: Questionable to return
Garcia is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Saints with a shoulder injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Garcia stepped in as Arizona's starting left guard after Justin Pugh (knee) was placed on IR earlier Thursday. With the 30-year-old Garcia sidelined, Cody Ford will fill in against New Orleans.
