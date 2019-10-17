Garcia (knee) was designated to return off the PUP list and participated at Wednesday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Garcia sustained a torn ACL last November and is returning to the field for the first time since suffering the injury. The 27-year-old will be able to practice for three weeks before the team must decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster or let him shift to injured reserve.

