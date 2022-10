Garcia (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Garcia suffered a shoulder injury during the Cardinals' Week 7 win over the Saints and will remain sidelined for at least one contest. The veteran offensive lineman had replaced Justin Pugh (knee) as Arizona's starting left guard, so his absence will likely make room for Cody Ford to make his first start of the season.