Cardinals' Max Melton: Able to practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
Melton (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Melton was carted to the Cardinals' locker room after suffering a knee injury in Week 2 versus the Panthers, but he looks to have avoided anything severe. Whether he can practice in full Thursday and Friday will likely determine whether he carries an injury designation into Sunday's game at San Francisco.