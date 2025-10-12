Melton (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.

After being a limited participant in practice all week, Melton is active for Sunday's game against the Colts. Melton has logged 216 defensive snaps for the team this season, recording 14 total tackles and three passes defended, but was sorely missed in the Week 5 loss to the Titans. With Will Johnson (groin) also active, Arizona will be the healthiest they've been in the secondary in some time.