Melton is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a knee injury, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Melton spent an extended amount of time in the blue medical tent before being carted to the locker room, where he'll undergo further testing to determine the severity of his knee injury. Assuming Melton doesn't return, Denzel Burke will likely see more work at outside corner opposite Will Johnson for the rest of Sunday's contest.