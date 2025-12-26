Melton (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Melton has missed the last four games due to a heel injury, but he has a chance to return for Week 17 after logging three consecutive limited practices. Will Johnson (thumb/chest) is also listed as questionable, so Denzel Burke and Darren Hall would be the top candidates to start at outside corner if one or both of Johnson and Melton were to be ruled out.