Melton (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Melton practiced in full all week, but it now appears he's sustained a hamstring injury that could sidelined him in Week 5. The second-year corner has tallied 14 total tackles and three passes defended through Arizona's first four games this season. If he's forced to miss Sunday's contest, Elijah Jones is likely to see increased work with the Cardinals' first-team defense.