Melton (heel) did not participate in practice Thursday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Melton returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday after missing the last two weeks recovering from a heel injury. It appeared the 23-year-old was nearing a return; however, he is now trending in a negative direction. The second-year pro still has an opportunity to participate in practice Friday before Sunday's game against the Texans.