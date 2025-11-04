Cardinals' Max Melton: Done for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's matchup against Dallas.
Melton was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter and was officially ruled out late in the third period. During his time in the game, he logged four tackles (three solo). Melton will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to be able to suit up in Sunday's Week 10 battle against Seattle.
More News
-
Cardinals' Max Melton: Possible concussion•
-
Cardinals' Max Melton: Active versus Colts•
-
Cardinals' Max Melton: Questionable to face Indianapolis•
-
Cardinals' Max Melton: Still tending to hamstring issue•
-
Cardinals' Max Melton: Won't play Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Max Melton: Dealing with hamstring issue•