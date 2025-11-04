default-cbs-image
Melton (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's matchup against Dallas.

Melton was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter and was officially ruled out late in the third period. During his time in the game, he logged four tackles (three solo). Melton will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to be able to suit up in Sunday's Week 10 battle against Seattle.

