Melton (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Melton has opened the week with back-to-back limited practices, and he was spotted wearing a yellow non-contact jersey during Thursday's session, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Melton was unable to play in Week 10 while in the league's five-step concussion protocol, and he would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play in Sunday's NFC West tilt against the 49ers.