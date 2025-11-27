Melton (heel) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Melton was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but apparently suffered a setback with the heel injury he likely sustained during the Cardinals' Week 12 overtime loss to the Jaguars. The downgrade in practice participation is a bad sign for the starting cornerback's chances to suit up for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.