Melton (concussion) was estimated to be a nonparticipant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Melton suffered a concussion in the team's 27-17 win over the Cowboys in Week 9, and he has now opened the week on the sidelines at practice. The cornerback will have two more chances to return to practice this week, and he will have to clear concussion protocol in order to play Sunday in Seattle.