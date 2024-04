The Cardinals selected Melton in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 43rd overall.

Brother of Bo Melton, Max Melton plays on the other side of the ball and was a terror in the Rutgers secondary for four years. He leaves Piscataway with eight career interceptions and 30 career pass breakups. Melton possesses sub-4.4 speed (4.39) and has the physicality to play press-man coverage at the next level. He has a chance to start either as a nickel or outside as a rookie.