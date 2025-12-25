Cardinals' Max Melton: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (heel) was a limited participant in Arizona's practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
Melton managed to practice for the first time after missing the last four games due to a heel injury. The 23-year-old should continue to serve as one of the Cardinals' starting cornerbacks should he make his return during Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.
