Melton (heel) was a limited participant in Arizona's practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Melton managed to practice for the first time after missing the last four games due to a heel injury. The 23-year-old should continue to serve as one of the Cardinals' starting cornerbacks should he make his return during Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.

