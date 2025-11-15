Melton (concussion) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Melton was able to log a full practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 9 at Dallas on Friday, and he projects to play in Week 11. He should fill back into a near-every down role at corner across from a San Francisco receiving corps headlined by Jauan Jennings and 2024 first-rounder Ricky Pearsall.