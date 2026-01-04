default-cbs-image
Melton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Rams.

Melton was a full participant at practice throughout the week as he continues to nurse a heel injury, but he'll now ultimately take a seat in Week 18. In his absence, Jaden Davis is a top candidate to see an increase in workload at cornerback versus Los Angeles.

