Melton (heel) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Melton likely picked up the injury during the Cardinals' Week 12 overtime loss to the Jaguars, when he played just 25 snaps (15 on defense, 10 on special teams) while logging on tackle. Melton will have two more chances to increase his practice participation to avoid an injury tag for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. He has accumulated 31 tackles (21 solo) and five pass defenses across nine regular-season games.