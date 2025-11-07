Melton (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The 23-year-old from Rutgers was unable to clear concussion protocol in time to play in Week 10. He's operated as one of the Cardinals' top boundary cornerbacks this season, recording 26 total tackles and four passes defended across seven appearances. With Melton and Will Johnson (back) both sidelined Sunday, Denzel Burke and Elijah Jones are expected to start as Arizona's top outside corners.