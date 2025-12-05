Melton (heel) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Melton didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a heel injury. The second-year pro has operated as one of the Cardinals' top boundary corners this season, recording 31 total tackles and five passes defensed across nine appearances. While he's sidelined in Week 14, expect Denzel Burke to have an expanded role in Arizona's secondary.