Melton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Melton was a limited participant in all three practice sessions due to an ankle injury, which he likely picked up during the Cardinals' Week 1 win against the Chargers, when he logged one assisted tackle and two pass defenses. Kalen King and Kei'Trel Clark would be in line for larger roles in the secondary at nickel/slot corner if Melton is not cleared to play against Seattle.