Melton (heel) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Melton was a limited participant Friday after suffering a setback that rendered him unable to participate in Thursday's session. The cornerback's ability to suit up for Sunday's game will likely hinge on whether he suffers another setback over the weekend. If the 23-year-old cannot suit up, Denzel Burke will once again play outside corner for the Cardinals, this time replacing Melton instead of fellow outside cornerback Will Johnson.