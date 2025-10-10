Melton (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Melton has been limited in practice all week due to a hamstring injury. He was unable to play against the Titans in Week 5, but the 2024 second-rounder has a chance to make his return against the Colts, though his official status may not be known until the Cardinals announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Kei'Trel Clark could be deployed at outside corner opposite Will Johnson if Melton is not cleared to return.