Melton (heel) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Melton is now in line to miss his third consecutive game due to a heel injury. The second-year pro from Rutgers downgraded from a limited practice session Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday, suggesting his injury worsened throughout the week. Denzel Burke is expected to have a larger role in the Cardinals' secondary while Melton remains sidelined in Week 15.