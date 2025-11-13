Cardinals' Max Melton: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (concussion) was estimated to have logged a limited practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Melton was unable to clear concussion protocol ahead of Arizona's Week 10 loss to the Seahawks after not practicing in any capacity. His return to the field marks progress, though he'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol before being cleared for a Week 11 matchup with San Francisco.