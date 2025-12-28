default-cbs-image
Melton (heel) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Melton has been officially cleared to return Sunday from a four-game absence due to a heel injury, and he'll likely join Will Johnson as the Cardinals' two starting outside corners. Prior to his absence, Melton logged 31 tackles (21 solo) and five pass defenses across nine regular-season games.

