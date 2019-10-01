Williams reeled in his only target for 21 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Williams has been targeted three times this season, going for 21, 21 and 15 yards on those catches. With a whopping 19 YPT, he's outpacing fellow tight end Charles Clay (3.8 YPT on six targets) by a long shot. Both Williams and Clay have received 24.7 percent of the snaps on offensive this season, though, so it's tough to rely on either for production.