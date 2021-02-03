Williams gathered in eight of 10 targets for 102 yards and one touchdown in nine games during the 2020 season.

An ankle injury plagued Williams along the way, resulting in a stint on IR and seven games missed. Still, when on the field, he shared TE reps with Dan Arnold -- who broke out with a 31-438-4 line on 45 targets -- and Darrell Daniels (8-92-1 on 11 targets). Williams has one year left on his current contract, while Arnold is an unrestricted free agent, so it'll be interesting to see if the latter is retained and overall the breakdown of the tight-end room in 2021.