Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Available Sunday
Williams (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's road game versus the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams' practice reps were impacted by an ankle injury this week, but he'll brush it off and join Charles Clay as the Cardinals' top two tight ends. With Christian Kirk (ankle) still unavailable, the offense may continue to operate with more two-TE sets, which has allowed Williams to see the field for 57 percent of the snaps on that side of the ball over the last two contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Uncertain to face Giants•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Tending to ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Catches first TD as Cardinal•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Sparse production again•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Another 20-yard catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...