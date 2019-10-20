Williams (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's road game versus the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams' practice reps were impacted by an ankle injury this week, but he'll brush it off and join Charles Clay as the Cardinals' top two tight ends. With Christian Kirk (ankle) still unavailable, the offense may continue to operate with more two-TE sets, which has allowed Williams to see the field for 57 percent of the snaps on that side of the ball over the last two contests.