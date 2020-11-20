Williams (ankle) is listed as active Thursday at Seattle.
Despite logging just one limited practice this week, Williams will be available for a third straight game. He paced Cardinals tight ends with an offensive snap share of 53 percent this past Sunday, with Dan Arnold (48) and Darrell Daniels (19) behind him. However, Daniels (ankle) isn't suiting up Thursday, which could give Williams and Arnold a bit more opportunity to produce.
