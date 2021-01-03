Williams (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.
The 26-year-old received the questionable after sitting out Week 16 with the ankle injury, but he's ready to go Sunday. Williams and Darrell Daniels (hamstring) should work behind starter Dan Arnold.
