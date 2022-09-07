Williams (knee) wasn't listed on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury Oct. 10 last year and eventually underwent surgery Oct. 24. It was revealed at the start of training camp in late July that a torn ACL was to blame, and while he didn't play in the preseason, coach Kliff Kingsbury told Weinfuss on Wednesday that Williams will be a "full go" for Sunday's season opener at Chicago. With Zach Ertz still tending to a calf injury, Williams could be a big part of the game plan this weekend (along with rookie second-rounder Trey McBride) if the fellow veteran tight end is limited or out.
