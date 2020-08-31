Williams (undisclosed) returned to Monday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
This is outstanding news for the Minnesota product, as he missed the past two weeks of practice with the undisclosed issue. The 26-year-old is the favorite to serve as Arizona's official starting tight end, although he only racked up 15 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown last season. As evidenced by this news, expect Williams to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season barring an injury setback.
