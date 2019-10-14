Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Catches first TD as Cardinal
Williams caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-33 win over the Falcons.
It's the first time this season the tight end has seen more than one target in a game, and the TD was his first of the year. Williams is a secondary part of Arizona's passing game for now, but he's at least proving his reliability to Kyler Murray -- he's caught all seven of the targets tossed his way this year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Sparse production again•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Another 20-yard catch•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Gets 17 percent share of snaps•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Targeted once Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Gets another start•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Resurfacing in Arizona•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...