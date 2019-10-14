Williams caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-33 win over the Falcons.

It's the first time this season the tight end has seen more than one target in a game, and the TD was his first of the year. Williams is a secondary part of Arizona's passing game for now, but he's at least proving his reliability to Kyler Murray -- he's caught all seven of the targets tossed his way this year.