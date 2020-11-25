Williams (illness) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams has logged far more time off the field than on it this season, the result of an ankle issue that forced a lengthy stint on IR. Now, though, he's come down with an illness, which at the moment isn't believed to be connected to COVID-19. Fellow tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle) also was held out Wednesday, so Dan Arnold is the only healthy Cardinals tight end at the moment.
