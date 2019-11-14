Play

Williams (illness) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Assuming he's able to ditch the illness by week's end, Williams will continue to split TE reps with fellow veteran Charles Clay. On the season, Williams has a slight lead in offensive snap share -- 41.4 versus 37.4 percent -- but Clay leads, 17-13, on the target front through 10 games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories