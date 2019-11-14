Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Comes down with illness
Williams (illness) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Assuming he's able to ditch the illness by week's end, Williams will continue to split TE reps with fellow veteran Charles Clay. On the season, Williams has a slight lead in offensive snap share -- 41.4 versus 37.4 percent -- but Clay leads, 17-13, on the target front through 10 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Reels in another reception•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Notches one reception Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Targeted once in loss•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Upgrades to full participation•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Posts one catch Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Jamey Eisenberg provides his start and sit calls for Week 11 wide receivers, with some big-name...