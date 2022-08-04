Williams (knee) was activated from the PUP list Thursday morning, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams suffered an ACL tear Week 5 last year, putting an end to what was almost certainly going to be his best season (he needed just five games to come within 75 yards of his career high). Since then, the Cardinals have traded for Zach Ertz and drafted Trey McBride, likely ending any opportunity for Williams to have fantasy relevance. The 28-year-old will need to earn snaps with his blocking work, in all likelihood.
