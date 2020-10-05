Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Williams (ankle) will hopefully be able to return around Arizona's Week 8 bye, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old landed on injured reserve Sept. 21 with the ankle injury and is eligible to return for the Oct. 19 matchup at Dallas during Week 6, but it appears he may need a little more time to recover. Williams' return to practice will be a strong indicator of when he's nearing full health.