Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that Williams (ankle) is considered day-to-day, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.
Williams left last week's win over the Eagles with an ankle injury, and Kingsbury called it "nothing too significant." The 26-year-old was listed as DNP on Tuesday's practice estimate, and his status will become more clear when the team actually takes the field Wednesday.
