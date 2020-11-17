Williams (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Williams kicked off last week with no practice reps before ending it with back-to-back limited sessions and a questionable designation for Week 10. He proceeded to lead Cardinals tight ends in offensive snap share (53 percent) during Sunday's 32-30 victory against the Bills, ahead of Dan Arnold (48) and Darrell Daniels (19). Williams wasn't targeted, while Arnold reeled in all four passes for 34 yards and Daniels left the game with an ankle injury. If Daniels needs some time off, Williams and Arnold are the only other tight ends on the active roster as Arizona prepares for Thursday's contest at Seattle.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Suiting up Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Questionable with ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Returns to active roster•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: May return this weekend•