Williams (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
As was fellow tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring). With the duo unable to practice so far this week, Dan Arnold is the sole healthy TE on the Cardinals' active roster. The team will determine the availability for both Williams and Daniels upon the release of its final Week 16 injury report Thursday.
