Williams (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams took the field this past Sunday for the first time since Week 1, but it appears he may have aggravated the ankle injury that forced him to miss six games in a row. Still, he paced Cardinals tight ends in the loss to the Dolphins, playing 34 of 69 offensive snaps while Darrell Daniels earned 29 and Dan Arnold had 18. Williams even scored his first TD of the campaign on his sole target, but he'll now have to manage a health concern this week as he seeks to be available Sunday versus the Bills.
