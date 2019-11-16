Play

Williams signed a two-year contract extension through 2021 with the Cardinals on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams inked a one-year deal with Arizona in May, and he's made enough of an impression in his 10 games with the team two warrant the extension. The 25-year-old has 11 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown while working as the Cardinals' No. 2 tight end this season.

