The Cardinals activated Williams from the active/non-football illness list Tuesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
After a short stay on the list, Williams is back on the active roster following what coach Kliff Kingsbury called an "extended physical", per Darren Urban of the team's official site. Within the construct of the Cardinals offense, Williams acts primarily as a blocking tight end, despite his standing as No. 1 on the depth chart. Beyond Williams, Dan Arnold is the Arizona TE with the most pass-catching utility.
