Williams played 13 of the Cardinals' 75 offensive snaps during Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Panthers.

Williams' 17 percent share was nearly doubled by Charles Clay's 33 percent, and the former wasn't targeted while the latter has four looks on the season. Considering neither Williams nor Clay are getting a large enough workload and negligible attention from rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the tight end position isn't much of a priority in the Cardinals offense. As a result, Williams doesn't hold much sway in the fantasy realm.

