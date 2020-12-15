Williams recorded two receptions (on two targets) for 17 yards during Sunday's 26-7 road victory against the Giants.

The return of Larry Fitzgerald from the reserve/COVID-19 list resulted in more two-TE sets, with Williams earning 65 percent of the snaps on offense. Meanwhile, Dan Arnold had a 2-27-1 line on 30 percent of those plays, while Seth DeValve was held without a catch on a 34-percent snap share. Despite bringing up the rear in terms of usage, Arnold is the clear pass-catching member of the unit, as Williams spends most of his time as a blocker.