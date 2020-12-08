Williams wasn't targeted during Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Rams.
The Cardinals mostly ditched use of tight ends in this contest, with Williams leading the way with 18 of 64 snaps on offense. Meanwhile, Dan Arnold (nine) and Seth DeValve (two) were further down the list. Arnold took full advantage of his few opportunities -- two catches, 61 yards and two TDs on three targets -- but Williams and DeValve were blanked entirely. With a 5-43-1 line on seven targets in his six appearances this season, Williams doesn't hold much sway in the fantasy realm.
