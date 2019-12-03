Play

Williams started but wasn't targeted during Sunday's 34-7 defeat to the Rams.

Williams logged just 18 of 64 offensive snaps, while fellow tight end Charles Clay turned his 31 such plays into two receptions (on two targets) for 29 yards. On the season, Williams has a very slight lead on Clay in terms of share of plays on offense -- 41.5 versus 41.0 percent -- and Clay (15-198-0 on 20 targets) and Williams (11-139-1 on 13 targets) have fairly similar season-long lines. As such, neither of them are considerations in the vast majority of formats.

