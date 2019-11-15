Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Good to go for Sunday
Williams (illness) does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup with San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams missed just Wednesday's practice with the illness before upgrading his participation in each successive day. He has made exactly one catch in all but two games this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Bumps to limited practice•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Comes down with illness•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Reels in another reception•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Notches one reception Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Targeted once in loss•
-
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Upgrades to full participation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Ajayi in for Howard?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...